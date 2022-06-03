Switzerland did not allow Germany and Denmark to hand over armored personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

The Swiss government has not allowed Denmark and Germany to supply Ukraine with about 20 Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles and ammunition for Swiss-made Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

According to the SRF, the government said that the supply of Swiss weapons violates the law on military supplies. It bans the export of weapons to warring countries.

Switzerland has previously refused to transfer ammunition to the German Marder infantry fighting vehicle. However, it is unknown at this time whether Switzerland will keep its position considering the pressure from the allies. There are politicians in the federal administration and in the countryʼs parliament who believe that Switzerland can allow European states to transfer Swiss weapons under certain conditions.