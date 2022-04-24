Switzerland has blocked the re-export of ammunition to Germany by German Marder infantry fighting vehicles

Switzerland is blocking the re-export of its ammunition used in the German Marder infantry fighting vehicle. Ukraine must receive these infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

This was reported by Reuters, citing the Swiss newspaper Sonntags Zeitung.

According to the press secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), there were two requests from Germany to re-export ammunition for transfer to Ukraine.

"Both of Germanyʼs inquiries have received a negative response, citing Switzerland ʼs neutrality and mandatory criteria for restricting arms supplies to conflict zones," a spokesman for the secretariat said.