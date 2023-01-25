FT: “Lockheed Martin” is ready to provide its F-16 aircraft for re-export to Ukraine

The American company Lockheed Martin said that itʼs ready to supply its F-16s to countries that will transfer the planes to Ukraine.

This was stated by the chief operating officer of Lockheed Martin, Frank St. John, writes the Financial Times.

According to St. John, his company is not directly involved in negotiations regarding the possible delivery of military aircraft to Kyiv. However, there was a lot of talk about transferring F-16s to third parties for re-export to Ukraine.

Lockheed Martin plans to increase production of F-16 in Greenville, USA. New planes will be needed by those countries that decide to transfer them to Ukrainians.

The US government must approve the sale or transfer of US-made fighter jets to third countries. This means that European countries will need the support of US President Biden if they decide to send F-16s to Ukraine.

"Together with our international allies and partners, we constantly communicate with Ukrainians regarding their needs and requests. We have nothing to announce about the F-16 at this time,” said a Pentagon official.