British Defense Minister Ben Wallace: Ukraine will get Eurofighter Typhoon fighters only after the war

Great Britain excludes the rapid supply of modern fighter jets to Ukraine — they will definitely not come at this stage of the war and not in six months.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told about this in an interview with the German publication Der Spiegel.

He added that this position is a “consensus among Western partners.” According to Wallace, modern aircraft such as the Eurofighter Typhoon can be delivered to Ukraine only after the war, because pilot training takes a long time.

“However, with our willingness to take this step at some point, we are once again signaling our determination to assist Ukraine as much as necessary,” Wallace said.

The minister also warned against excessive expectations from the recently adopted decision to supply tanks to Ukraine: “Of course, tanks will make Ukrainians stronger, but they are not a magic potion.”