A question of self-defense. NATO will consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with modern combat aircraft

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that the Alliance can provide Ukraine with modern combat aircraft for self-defense. He also emphasized that Ukraine needs urgent assistance in armaments, as Russia seems to have already launched a large-scale offensive.

"There is constant discussion and talk within the Alliance about what types of military systems we should transfer [to the Armed Forces of Ukraine], and as youʼve seen in the media, thereʼs ongoing discussion about the issue of aircraft. And I expect that will also be addressed at the meeting here in Brussels tomorrow," he noted.

Stoltenberg repeatedly emphasized during the briefing that military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine must be provided as soon as possible, saying that "every day counts."