A question of self-defense. NATO will consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with modern combat aircraft

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that the Alliance can provide Ukraine with modern combat aircraft for self-defense. He also emphasized that Ukraine needs urgent assistance in armaments, as Russia seems to have already launched a large-scale offensive.
"There is constant discussion and talk within the Alliance about what types of military systems we should transfer [to the Armed Forces of Ukraine], and as youʼve seen in the media, thereʼs ongoing discussion about the issue of aircraft. And I expect that will also be addressed at the meeting here in Brussels tomorrow," he noted.
Stoltenberg repeatedly emphasized during the briefing that military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine must be provided as soon as possible, saying that "every day counts."
- On February 13, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov went to the ninth meeting in the "Ramstein" format. The main topics will be the defense of the sky, the development of the "tank coalition", the formation of ammunition reserves, training programs and, obviously, the issue of providing combat aviation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- At the end of January, Poland informed that it was ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in coordination with its NATO allies. Britain has already agreed to begin training Ukrainian fighter pilots, but there are no specifics regarding the provision of fighter jets yet.