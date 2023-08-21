Denmark began training the “first wave” of Ukrainian pilots. They will undergo training on F-16

In Denmark, 70 Ukrainian pilots and aviators (technicians and engineers) will undergo training on F-16 fighters. This is the first wave of exercises, followed by the second and third.

"The other group of pilots are young pilots, actually yesterdayʼs graduates, who will go to Great Britain, where they will learn something in a longer program. But they will undergo basic training — English, Western light-engine equipment with the transition to fighter aircraft. This program will last longer, maybe up to 2 years, but this is the perspective that awaits us," the Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on the air of the telethon.