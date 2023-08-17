Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of all regional military committees

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 491/2023, which provides for the dismissal of all regional military committees.
The decree enters into force from the day of its publication.
The National Security Council recommended to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi to appoint officers who directly participate in hostilities to the positions of heads of regional territorial recruit centers (TRCs). The officers of Zaluzhnyi should be advised by the heads of operational-tactical and operational-strategic groups. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will also check the officers.
As of August 8, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating 112 cases involving military commissar officials. The main abuses are schemes with payments, assistance in crossing the border and beatings of the military. The verification of the activities and lifestyle of the employees of military commissariats across the country is still ongoing.
- In June, a villa in Spain was found at the former head of the Odesa Military Commissariat Yevhen Borysov. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all military commissions. The first results of the inspection are more than 2 300 appeals regarding the improper work of military commissions, 102 heads and their deputies are currently being checked.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the TRC with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the personnel of the TRC guard companies are replaced by men who were wounded in the war.