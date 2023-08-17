Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of all regional military committees

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 491/2023, which provides for the dismissal of all regional military committees.

The decree enters into force from the day of its publication.

The National Security Council recommended to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi to appoint officers who directly participate in hostilities to the positions of heads of regional territorial recruit centers (TRCs). The officers of Zaluzhnyi should be advised by the heads of operational-tactical and operational-strategic groups. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will also check the officers.

As of August 8, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating 112 cases involving military commissar officials. The main abuses are schemes with payments, assistance in crossing the border and beatings of the military. The verification of the activities and lifestyle of the employees of military commissariats across the country is still ongoing.