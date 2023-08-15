In Zhytomyr, the head of the regional military medical commission made a business out of evaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the head of the military medical commission (MMC) of Zhytomyr region, who made a business out of evaders and helped them go abroad.
The head of the MMC had accomplices — employees of the regional military committee, a lawyer and an official of a local hospital. They offered potential conscripts fictitious medical certificates stating that they were unfit for military service due to their health. Difficult diagnoses were written into the forged documents, which allowed the evaders to avoid the conscription and leave the country. The cost of services is from $2.5 thousand to $5 thousand.
The lawyer selected potential "clients", the head of the MMC and a hospital official forged medical certificates, and the employees of the Regional Military Committee "escorted" them to the territorial recruit center (TRC).
During the searches, more than $35 000 was found in the participants of the scheme.
- On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees. They will be replaced by officers with combat experience, who will be checked by SBU. In two weeks there will be a meeting of the National Security Council regarding the activities of the military medical commission, an inspection is currently underway and proposals are being prepared.
- As of August 8, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating 112 cases involving military commissar officials. The main abuses are schemes with payments, assistance in crossing the border and beatings of the military.
- In June, a villa in Spain was found at the former head of the Odesa Military Commissariat Yevhen Borysov. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all military commissions. The first results of the inspection are more than 2 300 complaints about the improper work of military commissions, 102 heads and their deputies are currently being checked.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the TRC with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.