In Zhytomyr, the head of the regional military medical commission made a business out of evaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the head of the military medical commission (MMC) of Zhytomyr region, who made a business out of evaders and helped them go abroad.

The head of the MMC had accomplices — employees of the regional military committee, a lawyer and an official of a local hospital. They offered potential conscripts fictitious medical certificates stating that they were unfit for military service due to their health. Difficult diagnoses were written into the forged documents, which allowed the evaders to avoid the conscription and leave the country. The cost of services is from $2.5 thousand to $5 thousand.

The lawyer selected potential "clients", the head of the MMC and a hospital official forged medical certificates, and the employees of the Regional Military Committee "escorted" them to the territorial recruit center (TRC).

During the searches, more than $35 000 was found in the participants of the scheme.