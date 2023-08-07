In Transcarpathia, an employee of the district military committee was arrested for forcing the military to build him a house

In Transcarpathia, the court sent an employee of the district military committee, who forced soldiers to build his estate, into custody with the right to bail in the amount of UAH 805 000.
This is reported by "Suspilne".
The military officer faces up to 12 years in prison.
On August 2, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported suspicions to the military commissar of one of the districts of Transcarpathia, who had been forcing soldiers to build his estate since the beginning of March this year. The man turned out to be a native of the Russian Federation. The man bought a plot of land for construction during the war, after which he built a private estate on it. He registered the real estate for a close relative.
- In June, a villa in Spain was found at Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Military Commissariat. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all military commissions. The first results of the inspection are more than 2 300 appeals regarding the improper work of military commissions, 102 heads and their deputies are currently being checked. For example, in Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Military Commissariat helped local criminals evade responsibility and go abroad.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC are replaced by men who were wounded in the war.