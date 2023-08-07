In Transcarpathia, an employee of the district military committee was arrested for forcing the military to build him a house

In Transcarpathia, the court sent an employee of the district military committee, who forced soldiers to build his estate, into custody with the right to bail in the amount of UAH 805 000.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

The military officer faces up to 12 years in prison.

What was found during the search of an employee of the Military Commissariat.

On August 2, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported suspicions to the military commissar of one of the districts of Transcarpathia, who had been forcing soldiers to build his estate since the beginning of March this year. The man turned out to be a native of the Russian Federation. The man bought a plot of land for construction during the war, after which he built a private estate on it. He registered the real estate for a close relative.