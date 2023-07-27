Houses, apartments and six cars. The court seized the property of Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov

The court seized the property of Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Land plots with a total area of more than 2 hectares in Odesa region, two houses with a total area of more than 420 square meters, house ownership in Odesa with an area of 78.5 hectares, two apartments in Odesa, as well as six luxury cars — Toyota Land Cruiser 2023, Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 2022, Mercedes-Benz EQV 2022, Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 2021, Porsche Macan GTS 2016 and Audi A6 1999 were seized.

It is reported that Borysovʼs relatives tried to take part of the property abroad, namely the Porsche Macan GTS. The car is registered to Borysovʼs daughter-in-law. It was not possible to take it out.