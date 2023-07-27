Houses, apartments and six cars. The court seized the property of Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov

The court seized the property of Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov.
This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
Land plots with a total area of more than 2 hectares in Odesa region, two houses with a total area of more than 420 square meters, house ownership in Odesa with an area of 78.5 hectares, two apartments in Odesa, as well as six luxury cars — Toyota Land Cruiser 2023, Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 2022, Mercedes-Benz EQV 2022, Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 2021, Porsche Macan GTS 2016 and Audi A6 1999 were seized.
It is reported that Borysovʼs relatives tried to take part of the property abroad, namely the Porsche Macan GTS. The car is registered to Borysovʼs daughter-in-law. It was not possible to take it out.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published an investigation that the family of the head of the territorial recruitment center (TRC) of Odesa Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100 000 or more, his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borysovʼs family, so the total value of his fleet is approximately $500 000. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million.
- On June 28, Yevhen Borysov was released, the prosecutorʼs office is investigating him on three counts — due to possible illegal enrichment, evasion of military service, and exceeding official powers.
- The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) concluded that Borysov had illegally enriched himself by 188 million hryvnias. On July 24, Borysov was detained in Kyiv. He tried to escape from the investigation: he changed his phone numbers, cars, location, they searched for him for two days.
- On July 25, Borysov was sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months with the possibility of paying a bail of 150 million hryvnias.