Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov was arrested

Anhelina Sheremet
The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent Yevhen Borysov, former Odesa military commissar, to a pretrial detention center for two months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 150 million hryvnias.

Borysov stated during the court session that he is a military serviceman who "was wounded in the war", and he went to Spain and Turkey allegedly for rehabilitation.