Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov was arrested

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent Yevhen Borysov, former Odesa military commissar, to a pretrial detention center for two months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 150 million hryvnias.
Borysov stated during the court session that he is a military serviceman who "was wounded in the war", and he went to Spain and Turkey allegedly for rehabilitation.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" published an investigation that the family of the head of the TCC of Odesa, Yevhen Borysov, bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100,000 or more; his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borysovʼs family, so the total value of his fleet is approximately $500,000. The total value of Borisovʼs property is €4.5 million.
- On June 28, Yevgeny Borysov was released, the prosecutorʼs office is investigating him on three counts — due to possible illegal enrichment, evasion of military service, and exceeding official powers.
- The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption concluded that Borysov had illegally enriched by 188 million hryvnias. On July 24 , Borysov was detained in Kyiv. He tried to escape from the investigation: he changed his phone numbers, cars, and location, they searched for him for two days.