The prosecutorʼs office is investigating former Odesa Military commissar Borysov on three charges

The specialized prosecutorʼs office in the field of defense of the Southern region is verifying the facts of possible illegal enrichment, evasion of military service and excess of official authority by the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov.
The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine writes about this.
The investigation is checking information from the media about the property of the Borysov family abroad in the amount of more than 196 million hryvnias. Requests for international legal assistance were sent to Spain, Moldova, Romania and Turkey.
The investigators are also establishing whether the official was really receiving treatment abroad, or was evading military service in this way.
The prosecutorʼs office questioned more than 30 witnesses, conducted 11 searches, 17 inspections, sent more than a hundred requests to state authorities, enterprises, institutions, and organizations, and conducted three tax audits of Yevhen Borysovʼs family members.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published an investigation that the family of the head of the TPC (territorial procurement center) of Odesa Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100 000 or more, his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borysovʼs family, so the total value of his fleet is approximately $500 000. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TPCs.
- On June 23, President Zelensky instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), will check all military committees in all regions of the country.
- On June 28, it became known that the Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by decision of the Headquarters, and his duties are temporarily performed by a deputy.