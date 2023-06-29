The prosecutorʼs office is investigating former Odesa Military commissar Borysov on three charges

The specialized prosecutorʼs office in the field of defense of the Southern region is verifying the facts of possible illegal enrichment, evasion of military service and excess of official authority by the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine writes about this.

The investigation is checking information from the media about the property of the Borysov family abroad in the amount of more than 196 million hryvnias. Requests for international legal assistance were sent to Spain, Moldova, Romania and Turkey.

The investigators are also establishing whether the official was really receiving treatment abroad, or was evading military service in this way.

The prosecutorʼs office questioned more than 30 witnesses, conducted 11 searches, 17 inspections, sent more than a hundred requests to state authorities, enterprises, institutions, and organizations, and conducted three tax audits of Yevhen Borysovʼs family members.