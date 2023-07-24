SBI detained the former Odesa military commissar Borysov

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), detained the former head of the Odesa regional procurement center Yevhen Borysov. He was hiding in Kyiv.
The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.
After Borysov was charged with the illegal enrichment of hundreds of millions of hryvnias and deliberate evasion of military service (Article 368-5, Part 5 of Article 407, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), he tried to escape from the investigation: he changed his phone numbers, cars, and location. They searched for him for two days.
SBI employees will ask the court to keep Yevhen Borysov in custody without the possibility of making bail.
The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" published an investigation that the family of the head of the TPC (territorial procurement center) of Odesa Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100 000 or more, his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borysovʼs family, so the total value of his fleet is approximately $500 000. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TPCs.
- On June 23, President Zelensky instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, will check all military commissars in all regions of the country.
- On June 28, it became known that the Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by decision of the Headquarters and his duties are temporarily performed by a deputy.
- The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption concluded that Yevhen Borysov illegally enriched himself by 188 million hryvnias.