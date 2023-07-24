SBI detained the former Odesa military commissar Borysov

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), detained the former head of the Odesa regional procurement center Yevhen Borysov. He was hiding in Kyiv.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

After Borysov was charged with the illegal enrichment of hundreds of millions of hryvnias and deliberate evasion of military service (Article 368-5, Part 5 of Article 407, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), he tried to escape from the investigation: he changed his phone numbers, cars, and location. They searched for him for two days.

SBI employees will ask the court to keep Yevhen Borysov in custody without the possibility of making bail.

The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison.