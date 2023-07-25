Bild: The Bundeswehr criticizes the Ukrainian army. One of the problems is the lack of coherence

The German publication Bild has obtained access to secret documents of the Bundeswehr, in which they criticize the Defense Forces of Ukraine: the military is divided into too small groups, and experienced fighters do not use what they were taught in the West.

Ukraine divides brigades that have undergone Western military training into groups of 10-30 soldiers, which isolates them from the rest of the army. The Bundeswehr believes this increases the "danger of friendly fire" and reduces cohesion, making it difficult to "build up your own momentum or establish fire superiority."

At the same time, the German security forces noted that the more combat experience a Ukrainian soldier has and the higher his rank, the worse he learns the principles of Western training.

Instead, recruits "achieve greater academic success." Such soldiers, after returning to the front, may face the fact that they will not be able to use their new knowledge due to resistance from their commanders.

A secret Bundeswehr document notes that management personnel demonstrate "sometimes significant deficiencies in leadership and the application of management processes [...] which sometimes lead to incorrect and dangerous decisions."

The Bundeswehr concludes that these factors may explain the limited gains of the current counteroffensive operation.