The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Rivnopil in Donetsk region. The fighters published a video

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

Fighters of 31 separate mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk region under the control of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military published a video from the liberated settlement.

This is already the ninth liberated settlement of Ukraine since the beginning of the offensive operation of the Defense Forces.