The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Rivnopil in Donetsk region. The fighters published a video

Fighters of 31 separate mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk region under the control of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military published a video from the liberated settlement.
This is already the ninth liberated settlement of Ukraine since the beginning of the offensive operation of the Defense Forces.
- The Defense Forces knocked out the Russians from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The military defeated the third battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.
- On June 24, the Ministry of Defense officially announced the beginning of an offensive in the east in several directions at the same time — in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka. There is progress in all directions.
- The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. Defense forces have already liberated eight settlements in the south: Pyatykhatky, Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka and Blahodatne, and also occupied several positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, which have been under occupation since 2014.
- On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that progress in the counteroffensive is "slower than desired." According to him, the counteroffensive is not easy because the Russians mined 200 000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.