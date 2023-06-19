Ministry of Defense: Ukraine freed Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia. The position of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the frontline

Units of the joint strategic group of troops "Tavria" liberated the village of Pyatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region during the offensive in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions.

This was reported by the deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

In general, in the Tavria direction, the units advanced up to seven kilometers deep, and the area of the liberated territory there is 113 square kilometers.

At the same time, Ukrainian fighters advanced in the direction of Bakhmut, where the Russians transferred additional units to stop the Defense Forces. Last week there were 41 skirmishes, after which the Ukrainians advanced in several areas.

Last week, the Russians also continued to advance in the Lymano-Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. Ukrainian defenders did not lose a single meter of territory.

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the past week in the east, the Russians carried out more than 5 800 shellings and used 277 022 rounds of ammunition.