The Ukrainian army successfully continues its offensive in the direction of Berdyansk

The Defense Forces continue their offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of Berdyansk — fighting continues in the Makarivka area (Velykonovoselivskyi district), as well as near Novodanilivka and Novopokrovka (Polohivskyi district).

This was reported by the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev.

The Armed Forces also advance near Bakhmut.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted assault operations in the direction of Rozdolivka — Krasnopolivka and Berkhivka — Yahidne, and were successful," Andriy Kovalev noted.

Where Ukrainian soldiers are defending, not a single position has been lost.