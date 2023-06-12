Ministry of Defense: During the week, the Defense Forces liberated seven settlements in Zaporozhye and Donetsk region

During the past week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted offensive operations in the Donetsk and Tavriysk operational areas, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported.

During this time, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements — Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blagodatne.

In total, Ukrainian troops advanced 6.5 kilometers and took control of an area of 90 square kilometers.