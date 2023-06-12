Ministry of Defense: During the week, the Defense Forces liberated seven settlements in Zaporozhye and Donetsk region

During the past week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted offensive operations in the Donetsk and Tavriysk operational areas, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported.
During this time, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements — Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blagodatne.
In total, Ukrainian troops advanced 6.5 kilometers and took control of an area of 90 square kilometers.
- On May 12, the Zaporizhzhia Brigade of the Security Service of Ukraine announced that the village of Novodarivka on the border of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions came under the control of Ukraine on June 4. There, the occupiers blew up the dam, but this, according to the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region Valery Shershny, did not affect the offensive actions of the Ukrainian defenders.
- Earlier, it became known about the liberation of the village of Storozheve in the Donetsk region, located near Blagodatny and Neskuchny, which were liberated recently.