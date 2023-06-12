The Russians blew up a dam near Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region — this will not affect the counteroffensive

Russian occupiers blew up a dam in the Novodarivka area of the Zaporizhzhia region. However, this will not affect the offensive of Ukrainian Armed Forces, as the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region Valerii Shershen noted on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, the enemy is using any means to prevent a breakthrough in its defenses in the Zaporizhzhia region.

He noted that after blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the Russians destroyed the dams of smaller reservoirs.

"We have information that the enemy blew up a dam near the settlement of Novodarivka, and this led to the flooding of both banks of the Mokri Yaly River. This does not affect the offensive operations of the defense forces of the Tavrya direction," Shershen stated.