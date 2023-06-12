The Defense Forces liberated the village of Novodarivka on the border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions

Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Novodarivka on the border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The Zaporizhzhia brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces informs that this happened on June 4.

"Numerous attempts by the enemy to return the settlement under control, which lasted for several days, were unsuccessful," the message reads.

The spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region Valerii Shershen also reported that the Russian invaders blew up a dam in the Novodarivka area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"We have information that the enemy blew up a dam near the settlement of Novodarivka, and this led to the flooding of both banks of the Mokri Yaly River. This does not affect the conduct of offensive operations of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction," Shershen noted.

Before that, it became known about the liberation of the village of Storozhove in Donetsk region, located near Blahodatne and Neskuchne, which were liberated recently.