Ministry of Defense: Over the past week, 9 square kilometers were liberated in the east, 28 — in the south

Over the past week, the Defense Forces have liberated 9 square kilometers of territory in the east, and 28 in the south.

The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar informed about this on the morning of July 3.

In the east, the Defense Forces are moving in the Bakhmut direction, and Russia will continue to advance in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions.

In the south, the Ukrainian military continues its offensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions. Over the past week, 28.4 square kilometers were freed. In general, the freed area in the south is 158.4 km2.