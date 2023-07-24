The Defense Forces advanced in the south of Ukraine and in the direction of Bakhmut

On the southern front, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 12 square kilometers of territory during the week. They continue to conduct an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar.

Meanwhile, in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces liberated about 4 square kilometers in a week. Key battles continue in the area of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka.

In total, fighters won more than 192 square kilometers of territory in the south of Ukraine, and about 35 square kilometers near Bakhmut.