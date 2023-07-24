The Defense Forces advanced in the south of Ukraine and in the direction of Bakhmut

On the southern front, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 12 square kilometers of territory during the week. They continue to conduct an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk.
This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar.
Meanwhile, in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces liberated about 4 square kilometers in a week. Key battles continue in the area of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka.
In total, fighters won more than 192 square kilometers of territory in the south of Ukraine, and about 35 square kilometers near Bakhmut.
- The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. As of the beginning of July, the Defense Forces have already liberated eight settlements in the south: Rivnopillia, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne, and also occupied several positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, which had been under occupation since 2014. As of July 3, the freed area in the south was 158.4 square kilometers.
- On June 24, the Ministry of Defense officially announced the beginning of the offensive in the east in several directions at the same time — in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka.