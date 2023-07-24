General Staff: Heavy fighting continues on several fronts. The situation at the frontline

Heavy fighting continues near Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy unsuccessfully advanced on the outskirts of Torske and near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Also, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks on the outskirts of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and the northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, as well as on the outskirts of Avdiivka and Nevelske.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost position on the outskirts of Priyutne.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out seven airstrikes against the concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders also intercepted four reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

Missile and artillery forces hit the area where the occupiersʼ manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, six artillery systems on firing positions, a command post and an air defense system.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 660 soldiers, 11 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 17 artillery systems and an air defense vehicle. In total, 242 620 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.