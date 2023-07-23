Rocket attack on Odessa. Russia damaged 25 architectural monuments

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, 25 architectural monuments were damaged. They are located in the historic center of the city, which is protected by UNESCO.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.

Among the damaged are the buildings of the 19th and 20th centuries:

Chyzhevych House;

House of Papudova;

Zabludovskyʼs house;

Gagarinʼs house;

Janushʼs house;

Zhdanovaʼs house;

House Russell del Turco;

House of Mass;

Manuk Bey Mansion;

Kovalevskyʼs house;

Porro House;

House of Mashevsky and others.

As of 14:00 on July 23, experts continue to document the crimes of the Russian occupiers.