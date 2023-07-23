Rocket attack on Odessa. Russia damaged 25 architectural monuments

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, 25 architectural monuments were damaged. They are located in the historic center of the city, which is protected by UNESCO.
Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.
Among the damaged are the buildings of the 19th and 20th centuries:
- Chyzhevych House;
- House of Papudova;
- Zabludovskyʼs house;
- Gagarinʼs house;
- Janushʼs house;
- Zhdanovaʼs house;
- House Russell del Turco;
- House of Mass;
- Manuk Bey Mansion;
- Kovalevskyʼs house;
- Porro House;
- House of Mashevsky and others.
As of 14:00 on July 23, experts continue to document the crimes of the Russian occupiers.
- During the Russian attack on Odesa on July 23, one person was killed and 19 others were injured. The Russians destroyed six residential buildings, including apartment buildings, and damaged two architectural monuments and a church — the Transfiguration Cathedral. Air defense forces shot down 9 out of 19 missiles fired by the Russians.
- On July 21, the Russian military attacked an infrastructure facility in the Belgorod-Dniester district of the Odesa region with missiles.
- On the night of July 21, the Russians hit the Odesa region with "Kalibrs" and hit an agricultural enterprise, damaging agricultural and rescue equipment, and granaries.
- On the night of July 20, Russian troops attacked Odesa. The administrative building, several residential buildings, and the premises of the Chinese Consulate General were destroyed. One person died, five people were injured.