The Russians hit Odesa with “Kalibr” missiles. They hit the agribusiness

The Russian occupiers hit an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa region with Kalibr missiles. Two people were injured.
The Operational Command "South" and the State Emergency Service write about it.
The Russians hit the granaries, as well as the enterprise itself, mutilating agricultural and rescue equipment. In total, the strike destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley.
The missiles were launched from missile carriers in the Black Sea.
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service were not injured.
- On the night of July 20, Russian troops attacked Odesa. The administrative building, several residential buildings, and the premises of the Chinese Consulate General were destroyed. One person died, five people were injured.