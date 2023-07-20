A dead person was found under the rubble of a building in Odesa

In the center of Odesa, a Russian strike destroyed the administration building. The blast wave damaged several more buildings, including residential ones.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

One dead body was found under the rubble. Four people were injured, including one child.

A fire broke out in the warehouse of one of the enterprises in Odesa due to a Russian attack. One worker was injured. The fire has already been extinguished.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, eight people were injured in the Russian attack on Odesa, including three employees of the State Emergency Service.