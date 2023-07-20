Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv. There are dead and wounded

On the night of July 20, Russia struck the center of Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack, a three-story residential building and a garage caught fire.

19 people were injured, nine were hospitalized (including five children). Two people were rescued from the rubble.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported that there were dead, but did not specify the number.

Subsequently, the deputy mayor of Mykolaiv Anatoliy Petrov confirmed to Suspilne that a person died as a result of the Russian attack. According to him, the rescuers are removing the body from under the rubble.