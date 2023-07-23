The Russians once again shelled Odesa — they hit houses and a temple. There are dead and injured

On the night of July 23, the Russian occupiers launched another rocket attack on Odesa. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the city.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, writes about this.

One person was killed, and 19 others were injured due to enemy shelling.

The Russians destroyed six residential buildings, including apartment buildings, damaged two architectural monuments, a church, and dozens of cars. In many buildings, the explosions shattered windows and damaged roofs.

The Sviato-Preobrazhensky Cathedral in Odesa, which was destroyed during the Russian attack, is the largest Orthodox church in Odesa. It was founded in 1794. Now it belongs to the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The enemy hit Odesa with at least five types of missiles of all types of bases: Kalibr, Onyx, Kh-22 and Iskander-K, and also used Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

