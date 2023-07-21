The Russians launched missile attacks on Odesa and Chernihiv regions

Russian occupiers attacked an infrastructure facility in the Bilhorod-Dniester district of the Odesa region with rockets.

The head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this.

The scale of the destruction is being clarified. So far, there is no information about the victims. In total, the Russians launched seven missiles of different classes, but Humenyuk did not specify how many missiles were aimed at the object.

Meanwhile, the enemy launched a rocket attack in the Chernihiv region — the building of the local cultural center was damaged. The body of a woman was found at the place where the rocket hit, as noted the head of the Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus. Debris analysis is ongoing. Chaus did not provide other details.