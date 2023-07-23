Night attack on Odessa. Air defense forces shot down nine aerial targets

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with missiles on the night of July 23. Air defense forces destroyed 9 out of 19 air targets over Odesa.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated four Kalibr cruise missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles.

In total, the Russians launched 19 missiles of various types:

five-winged "Onyx" from the coastal missile complex "Bastion" (launched from Crimea);

three Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles — launched from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the Black Sea;

four Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles were allegedly launched from a submarine from the Black Sea;

five "Iskander-K" land-based cruise missiles (launched from Crimea);

two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Crimea).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

During this and the previous day, the aviation of the Air Force carried out more than 15 airstrikes on objects, places of concentration of equipment, and personnel of the occupiers.