The Russian Navy announces military exercises in the Black Sea due to the collapse of the “grain agreement”

Liza Brovko
The Russian Navy announced that it conducted military exercises with live fire in the Black Sea after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the "grain agreement".

Bloomberg writes about it.

During the exercise, a Russian ship allegedly fired cruise missiles at a target ship and destroyed it. Also, the Navy together with the Air Force "worked out the isolation of the area temporarily closed to navigation and carried out a set of measures to detain the offending vessel."