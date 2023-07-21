The Russian Navy announces military exercises in the Black Sea due to the collapse of the “grain agreement”

The Russian Navy announced that it conducted military exercises with live fire in the Black Sea after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the "grain agreement".
Bloomberg writes about it.
During the exercise, a Russian ship allegedly fired cruise missiles at a target ship and destroyed it. Also, the Navy together with the Air Force "worked out the isolation of the area temporarily closed to navigation and carried out a set of measures to detain the offending vessel."
- On July 17, the Kremlin informed that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals.
- On July 19, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that starting July 20, all vessels bound for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as "potential carriers of military cargo."
- The next day, the White House warned that Russia could target Ukrainian grain shipments, including attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea.
- From July 21, Ukraine will consider all vessels bound for Russian or occupied ports as targets. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that these vessels will be considered as "carrying cargo of military purpose with all the corresponding risks." At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks partners to act as guarantors of safe shipping in the Black Sea.