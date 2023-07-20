The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: From July 21, ships going to occupied and Russian ports will be considered targets

From July 21, all vessels bound for Russian or occupied ports will be considered targets. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that these ships will be considered as "carrying cargo of military purpose with all the relevant risks."

The responsibility for all these risks rests entirely with the Russian leadership, as the Ministry of Defense noted.

"The fate of the cruiser "Moskwa" proves that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have the necessary means to repel Russian aggression at sea," the agency stated.

Also, because of the danger, Ukraine banned shipping in the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikal Strait. Relevant navigational information for mariners has already been published.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Russia is deliberately undermining the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and food security by shelling Ukrainian ports involved in the "grain agreement".