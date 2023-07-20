The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks partners to act as guarantors of safe shipping in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine asks international partners to act as guarantors of safe navigation in the Black Sea and to support the creation of a humanitarian corridor. This is a reaction to Russiaʼs recent threats to attack ships going to Ukrainian ports.
"Russiaʼs statement applies to the entire Black Sea, and not only to the territory immediately around Ukrainian ports and, in addition, does not make exceptions for medical and other humanitarian reasons, as required by the laws of warfare at sea," the Foreign Ministry noted in a statement.
The agency called Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement" and the attack on Ukraineʼs port infrastructure a way to "eliminate a competitor from the market, deliberately raise world food prices and enrich themselves at the expense of the suffering of millions of people around the world."
- On July 17, the Kremlin informed that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops conducted a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals.
- On July 19, the Ministry of Defense of Russia declared that starting July 20, all vessels bound for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as "potential carriers of military cargo."
- The next day, the White House warned that Russia could target Ukrainian grain shipments, including attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea.
- From July 21, all vessels bound for Russian or occupied ports will be considered by Ukraine as targets. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that these vessels will be considered as "carrying cargo of military purpose with all the corresponding risks."