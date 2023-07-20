The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks partners to act as guarantors of safe shipping in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine asks international partners to act as guarantors of safe navigation in the Black Sea and to support the creation of a humanitarian corridor. This is a reaction to Russiaʼs recent threats to attack ships going to Ukrainian ports.

"Russiaʼs statement applies to the entire Black Sea, and not only to the territory immediately around Ukrainian ports and, in addition, does not make exceptions for medical and other humanitarian reasons, as required by the laws of warfare at sea," the Foreign Ministry noted in a statement.

The agency called Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement" and the attack on Ukraineʼs port infrastructure a way to "eliminate a competitor from the market, deliberately raise world food prices and enrich themselves at the expense of the suffering of millions of people around the world."