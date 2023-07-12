Ukraine will receive a drone detection system from Japan

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida informed at the NATO summit in Vilnius that his country will provide Ukraine with a drone detection system.
Nippon writes about it.
This will become part of Japanese aid to Ukraine in the face of Russiaʼs military aggression. When Kishida visited Kyiv in March, he announced the provision of $30 million for non-lethal defense equipment through the NATO trust fund. The money will also be used for the drone detection system.
- According to the results of the NATO summit, Ukraine also received security guarantees from the "Big Seven" countries, which includes Japan.
- At the same time, President Zelensky agreed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on armored vehicles, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them, and with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenizi on 30 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, which will be part of " a new powerful defense package". With the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Zelensky agreed to start training F-16 pilots from August and "contribute to the strengthening" of Ukrainian air defense and artillery. The Netherlands also supported security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO.