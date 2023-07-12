Ukraine will receive a drone detection system from Japan

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida informed at the NATO summit in Vilnius that his country will provide Ukraine with a drone detection system.

Nippon writes about it.

This will become part of Japanese aid to Ukraine in the face of Russiaʼs military aggression. When Kishida visited Kyiv in March, he announced the provision of $30 million for non-lethal defense equipment through the NATO trust fund. The money will also be used for the drone detection system.