Zelensky met with the leaders of five countries in Vilnius. They agreed on armored vehicles and the strengthening of anti-aircraft defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already met with the leaders of five countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.
With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it was possible to agree on armored vehicles. With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them.
At a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Zelensky discussed security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenizi managed to agree on 30 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, these vehicles will be part of the "new powerful defense package."
With the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Zelensky agreed to start training F-16 pilots from August and "contribute to the strengthening" of Ukrainian air defense and artillery. The Netherlands also supported security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO.
- On July 11, at the NATO summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will receive an invitation to NATO when all allies agree and the conditions are met. Mainly, it is the fight against corruption, reforms to modernize public administration institutions (including the security and defense sector), compatibility with NATO standards, and the end of the war. In addition, the Alliance decided to cancel the MAP for Ukraine.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that after Vilnius, Ukraineʼs path to NATO became shorter, but not faster. Also, according to him, Ukraine will be satisfied with any model that will not be an alternative to its membership in NATO.