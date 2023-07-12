Zelensky met with the leaders of five countries in Vilnius. They agreed on armored vehicles and the strengthening of anti-aircraft defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already met with the leaders of five countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it was possible to agree on armored vehicles. With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them.

At a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Zelensky discussed security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenizi managed to agree on 30 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, these vehicles will be part of the "new powerful defense package."

With the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Zelensky agreed to start training F-16 pilots from August and "contribute to the strengthening" of Ukrainian air defense and artillery. The Netherlands also supported security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO.

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyi is waiting for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Vilnius, NATO summit, July 12, 2023.