Ukraine will receive 30 Bushmaster armored vehicles from Australia. The troops liked them very much

Australia will transfer 30 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

After a meeting with the Australian prime minister, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the vehicles will be part of a "new powerful defense package", but the details of the package are not yet known.

Ukraine has already received the Bushmaster (up to 50 units) from Australia and tested it in combat. According to specialized military publications, the paratroopers really liked this machine — so much so that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba appealed to the head of the Australian Foreign Ministry Penny Wong about the transfer of a larger number of Bushmasters.