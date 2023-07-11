Germany will give another €700 million aid to Ukraine. Here is the list of military package

Germany has confirmed the transfer to Ukraine of a new aid package for Ukraine with a total value of about €700 million.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

According to him, the new aid package is "an important contribution to strengthening Ukraineʼs ability to withstand war."

This time, Germany is handing Ukraine two Patriot launchers, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, one Luna unmanned system and five Bergepanzer 2 repair vehicles. Ukraine will also receive 20 000 artillery ammunition.