Germany will give another €700 million aid to Ukraine. Here is the list of military package

Germany has confirmed the transfer to Ukraine of a new aid package for Ukraine with a total value of about €700 million.
This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the NATO summit in Vilnius.
According to him, the new aid package is "an important contribution to strengthening Ukraineʼs ability to withstand war."
This time, Germany is handing Ukraine two Patriot launchers, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, one Luna unmanned system and five Bergepanzer 2 repair vehicles. Ukraine will also receive 20 000 artillery ammunition.
- In May, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Germany, Olaf Scholz informed about a new package of military aid to Kyiv and promised to support Ukraine "as long as it is necessary." This package included 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 upgraded Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 18 wheeled howitzers, 100 armored vehicles, more than 200 reconnaissance drones, artillery shells, rockets for salvo fire systems and four more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems.