OC “South”: fighting continues near the Antonivsky bridge in the Kherson region

Nataliya Gumenyuk, the head of the press center of OC South, confirmed on the air of the telethon that combat work is underway near the Antonivsky bridge in the Kherson region. She asks to observe informative silence.
According to her, now the emphasis is on the counter-battery struggle. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge eliminated 49 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 units of Russian equipment. At the same time, the enemy increased reconnaissance with drones.
This is the first official statement from the Ukrainian side about the fighting in the area of the bridge. Prior to that, propagandist publications and the OSINT community wrote about shelling and clashes on the left bank near the bridge, they reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had occupied a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.
- The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues in the Melitopol, Berdyansk, and Bakhmut directions. It is successful.
- On June 26, fighters of the 31st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.
- The defense forces knocked out the Russians from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The military defeated the third battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.
- On June 24, the Ministry of Defense officially announced the beginning of an offensive in the east in several directions at the same time — in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka. There is progress in all directions.
- The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. The defense forces have already liberated eight settlements in the south: Pyatikhatky, Lobkovo, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne, and also occupied several positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, which have been under occupation since 2014.