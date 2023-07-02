OC “South”: fighting continues near the Antonivsky bridge in the Kherson region

Nataliya Gumenyuk, the head of the press center of OC South, confirmed on the air of the telethon that combat work is underway near the Antonivsky bridge in the Kherson region. She asks to observe informative silence.

According to her, now the emphasis is on the counter-battery struggle. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge eliminated 49 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 units of Russian equipment. At the same time, the enemy increased reconnaissance with drones.

This is the first official statement from the Ukrainian side about the fighting in the area of the bridge. Prior to that, propagandist publications and the OSINT community wrote about shelling and clashes on the left bank near the bridge, they reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had occupied a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.