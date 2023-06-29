The Ministry of Defense informed about advancing in two directions during the offensive operation

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues in the Melitopol, Berdyansk and Bakhmut directions. It is successful, as the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar said.

In the Berdyansk direction, the Ukrainian military advanced 1 300 meters. Now they are being fixed on the reached boundaries of the Rivnopil — Volodyne direction. Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol directions, fighters continue to destroy the offensive potential of the Russians.

Near Bakhmut, the Defense Forces advanced 1 200 meters in the direction of Klishchiivka, and 1 500 meters in the direction of Kurdyumivka. In general, in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops intercepted the operational initiative, but the occupiers are pulling up reserves and trying to hold their positions.

"The fight continues on the flanks of the city. Ours are successful. Now they are being established at the liberated borders," Malyar added.