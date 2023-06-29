The Ministry of Defense informed about advancing in two directions during the offensive operation

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues in the Melitopol, Berdyansk and Bakhmut directions. It is successful, as the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar said.
In the Berdyansk direction, the Ukrainian military advanced 1 300 meters. Now they are being fixed on the reached boundaries of the Rivnopil — Volodyne direction. Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol directions, fighters continue to destroy the offensive potential of the Russians.
Near Bakhmut, the Defense Forces advanced 1 200 meters in the direction of Klishchiivka, and 1 500 meters in the direction of Kurdyumivka. In general, in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops intercepted the operational initiative, but the occupiers are pulling up reserves and trying to hold their positions.
"The fight continues on the flanks of the city. Ours are successful. Now they are being established at the liberated borders," Malyar added.
- On June 26, fighters of the 31st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.
- The Defense Forces knocked out the Russians from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The military defeated the third battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.
- On June 24, the Ministry of Defense officially announced the beginning of an offensive in the east in several directions at the same time — in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka. There is progress in all directions.
- The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. The defense forces have already liberated eight settlements in the south: Pyatikhatke, Lobkovo, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne, and also occupied several positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, which have been under occupation since 2014.
- On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that progress in the counteroffensive is "slower than desired." According to him, the counteroffensive is not easy because the Russians mined 200 000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.