The occupying contingent is gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). The personnel who remain there were instructed to blame Ukraine in "any emergency situations".

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).

Three employees of "Rosatom", who were driving the Russians, had already left the station. Ukrainian personnel who signed contracts with the Russian nuclear company received a recommendation to evacuate from the ZNPP by July 5, preferably to the occupied Crimea.

The head of the legal department Mantsurova, the chief inspector Shtatsky and deputy of the security station Gubarev left for the peninsula.

At the same time, the number of military patrols is gradually decreasing in the satellite city of Energodar.