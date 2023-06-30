The occupying contingent is gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). The personnel who remain there were instructed to blame Ukraine in "any emergency situations".
This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).
Three employees of "Rosatom", who were driving the Russians, had already left the station. Ukrainian personnel who signed contracts with the Russian nuclear company received a recommendation to evacuate from the ZNPP by July 5, preferably to the occupied Crimea.
The head of the legal department Mantsurova, the chief inspector Shtatsky and deputy of the security station Gubarev left for the peninsula.
At the same time, the number of military patrols is gradually decreasing in the satellite city of Energodar.
- On June 20, the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov informed that Russia had mined the cooling pond at the ZNPP, on June 21, the IAEA stated that no mines were found in the cooling pond, but there are mines outside the plant, as well as in certain places inside (the Russians explained this as "defense purpose").
- On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a terrorist attack with the release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and on June 25, Budanov said that Russia had completed preparations for the terrorist attack.
- Against this background, headquarters were deployed in Ukraine, which included energy workers, rescuers, police and medics. At the same time, the USA said on June 26 that they see no signs that Russia will blow up the ZNPP or strike with nuclear weapons.
- In the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, training in the event of an accident at the ZNPP began. Training is close to real events. The legend is a radiation leak from one of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.