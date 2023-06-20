The head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov: Russians mined the cooler at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian army mined the cooling pond at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

The head of Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov stated this on the telethon on June 20.

"As of now, there is a certain threat to the NPP, because it was and is under occupation. By destroying the dam, they destroyed normal access to the coolers that work at the NPP. The worst thing is that during this time the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was additionally mined — the cooler itself was mined. If they disable it by detonation, there is a high probability that there will be significant problems," Kyrylo Budanov noted.

He also told the details of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP on the night of June 6. Yes, half an hour before that, the Russian command reached out to the unit that was at the Kakhovka HPP via radio network and ordered them to gather and leave the territory very quickly. At the same time, a special purpose group arrived at the HPP — "and after that, what happened."

In addition, according to Budanov, all units of the Russian troops that were near the HPP were not actually aware of the planned detonation, they were caught by surprise.