The US sees no signs that Russia will blow up the nuclear power plant or strike with nuclear weapons

The United States currently sees no signs that a Russian blow-up of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is imminent and continues to closely monitor the situation at the plant.

This was stated by the official representative of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby during the briefing.

"Iʼm not going to go into specific intelligence. I would tell you that we are watching this very closely. We have seen this report. We have, as you know, the ability to monitor radioactivity near the station, and we just havenʼt seen any indication that this threat is imminent, but weʼre watching it very, very closely," he noted.

Also, the USA does not yet see signs that Russia will use nuclear weapons.

"And we have not seen any signs — apart from loud rhetoric — that there is an intention to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine. And I can also assure you that we havenʼt done anything and we havenʼt seen anything that would cause us to change our strategic posture of deterrence," Kirby added.