President: Intelligence has received data that Russia is preparing a terrorist attack with the release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

After the report of the intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians carried out a terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP and are preparing a terrorist attack with the release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to Zelensky, all world leaders and the IAEA know that Russia uses the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as an element of its aggression, in particular, by keeping weapons and military personnel there.

Ukrainian intelligence has received information that the Russians are considering a scenario of a terrorist act at the ZNPP with the release of radiation.

"They have prepared everything for this," the president noted.

"We transfer all available information to our partners — everyone in the world. All the evidence. Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa — all countries, absolutely everyone should know this. International organizations... All of them," Zelensky stated.

As for the Kakhovka HPP, intelligence and the Security Service have gathered new evidence of how the Russian occupiers blew up the dam and other structures of the hydroelectric plant.

"It was a completely deliberate, calculated crime... On the occupied territory, at a station that was under the complete control of the occupiers... And what is important, even last year we warned the world that Russia was preparing such a terrorist attack," Zelensky emphasized.