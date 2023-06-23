Headquarters were deployed in Ukraine in case of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko informed that they included energy workers, rescuers, police and medics. In the coming days, training will be conducted with road closures, deployment of sanitary checkpoints, etc. The equipment for measuring radiation is ready.

"As for the Zaporizhzhia NPP. That radioactive background, which may be in the air after any activity, will persist for about one day. We will reduce the radioactive background by 80% during the day," Klymenko emphasized.

According to him, if there is no evacuation during this time, the authorities will give clear instructions and every citizen must take the following steps:

close indoors;

turn off ventilation systems: air conditioners, heaters, etc.;

seal all openings in houses or apartments with a damp cloth or tape;

not to leave shelters without a team;

if you are outside, wear a respirator or mask;

monitor information in the mass media.

"All citizens who want to leave this area will be provided with the appropriate transport," he noted, adding that it is about the 200-kilometer zone around the ZNPP. According to his calculations, these are about 500 000 citizens.