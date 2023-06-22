The IAEA denied Budanovʼs statement about mining the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reacted to the statement of the Ukrainian authorities about the demining of the reactor coolers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP). It was noted there that CEO Rafael Grossi did not find any mines in the cooling pond during his visit to the ZNPP.

There are mines outside the station as well as in certain places inside. The Russians explained it as a "defensive purpose."

“Our assessment of these particular locations was that while the presence of any explosive device would not meet security standards, the basic security functions of the facility would not be significantly affected. We are following this issue with great attention," CEO Grossi noted.