Budanov: Storage facilities for Russian nuclear weapons are being prepared in Belarus. The warheads have not yet been transported

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Preparations for deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons are underway in Belarus. Warheads have not yet been transported.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov stated this on the telethon on June 20.

"The process of preparation for possible relocation is actually ongoing. Repositories are being prepared. But as of now, not a single warhead has been moved," Budanov noted.