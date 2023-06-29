In the Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, training in the event of an accident at the ZNPP began

On June 29, large-scale special exercises began in Ukraine to prepare for a possible terrorist attack at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Training takes place in three regions: Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Training is close to real events. The legend is a radiation leak from one of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

About eight thousand people were involved in the exercises: local authorities, law enforcement officers, volunteers, doctors, and representatives of all services responsible for civil protection. Also, 350 units of special vehicles and 400 evacuation buses were involved in the exercises.

Evacuation teams consisting of representatives of local authorities and police officers work in each settlement. They are responsible for moving people to safe areas. Almost 200 additional police patrols are also working on the roads to ensure that there are no traffic jams and that evacuation vehicles can move freely.

At the exercises, all possible scenarios are worked out, for example, that the radioactive cloud can go further to any region of the country.

Sanitary checkpoints were also deployed to check vehicles leaving populated areas. There is equipment for measuring the radiation background, the posts also inspect and process cars and people who are evacuated.