General Staff: In the occupied Kherson Oblast, they decided to bury those who died from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in mass graves

The Russian military in the occupied part of the Kherson region decided to bury people who died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP on June 6 in mass graves.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the evening of June 28.

People will be buried without taking DNA samples and placing any marks on the burial site.

In addition, the occupiers involved workers of communal services in sorting out the debris and collecting the bodies of those who died as a result of the flood. More than 60 bodies were found only on June 24-25.