Pentagon: Mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner” are still in Ukraine

Anna Kholodnova
According to the US Department of Defense, units of the PMC "Wagner" are still in Ukraine.

CNN writes about it.

"But as far as their location and whether they can move, Iʼm not going to speculate on that," Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing.

Ryder added that the United States currently sees no reason to change the location of American troops in response to events in the Russian Federation.