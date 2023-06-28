Pentagon: Mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner” are still in Ukraine

According to the US Department of Defense, units of the PMC "Wagner" are still in Ukraine.
CNN writes about it.
"But as far as their location and whether they can move, Iʼm not going to speculate on that," Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing.
Ryder added that the United States currently sees no reason to change the location of American troops in response to events in the Russian Federation.
- On the evening of June 23, the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of hitting the mercenary rear camp, "a huge number of fighters died." The command for the destruction of the PMC "Wagner" was allegedly given by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin announced the beginning of the "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, including the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow.
- On the evening of June 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko agreed with Prigozhin "about the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Prigozhin announced that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps. After that, it became known that Prigozhin would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the "Wagnerians" from the north ).
- On June 26, Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that he started the mutiny in Russia because the local authorities wanted to liquidate the PMC from July 1 and transfer the fighters to the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- According to CNN, US intelligence officials believe that Prigozhin had long been planning to seriously challenge the Russian military leadership, but it is unclear what his ultimate goal was.