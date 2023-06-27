CNN: Western allies warned Ukraine not to attack inside Russia during Pryhozhynʼs rebellion

During the rebellion of the PMC "Wagner" in Russia, allies at various levels communicated with the Ukrainian authorities, warning them not to use the chaos in the Russian Federation to attack inside Russia.
A Western official told CNN about it.
According to him, there was concern that Ukraine and the West would be perceived as helping Pryhozhyn and threatening Russian sovereignty. Therefore, the allies insisted that this was "an internal matter of Russia", and at the level of foreign ministers, deputies and through ambassadors, they urged Ukrainians "not to rock the boat".
"Allies warned Ukrainians not to provoke the situation. Use opportunities on Ukrainian territory, but do not get involved in internal affairs and do not strike at offensive military forces inside Russia," noted the CNN interlocutor.
- On the evening of June 23, the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner Yevhen Pryhozhyn accused the Russian military of hitting the mercenary rear camp, "a huge number of fighters died." The command for the destruction of the "Wagner" was allegedly given by Chief of the General Staff Valerii Herasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Serhiy Shoihu. Pryhozhyn announced the beginning of the "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, including the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow.
- On the evening of June 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko agreed with Pryhozhyn "about the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Pryhozhyn announced that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps. After that, it became known that Pryhozhyn would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the "Wagnerians" from the north ).
- On June 26, Yevhen Pryhozhyn stated that he started the mutiny in Russia because the local authorities wanted to liquidate the PMC from July 1 and transfer the fighters to the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.