CNN: Western allies warned Ukraine not to attack inside Russia during Pryhozhynʼs rebellion

During the rebellion of the PMC "Wagner" in Russia, allies at various levels communicated with the Ukrainian authorities, warning them not to use the chaos in the Russian Federation to attack inside Russia.

A Western official told CNN about it.

According to him, there was concern that Ukraine and the West would be perceived as helping Pryhozhyn and threatening Russian sovereignty. Therefore, the allies insisted that this was "an internal matter of Russia", and at the level of foreign ministers, deputies and through ambassadors, they urged Ukrainians "not to rock the boat".

"Allies warned Ukrainians not to provoke the situation. Use opportunities on Ukrainian territory, but do not get involved in internal affairs and do not strike at offensive military forces inside Russia," noted the CNN interlocutor.